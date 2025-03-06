Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: the Set Everyone Needs, at a Shocking Price

Mercadona expands its catalog with a new product designed to make life easier for its traveling customers. This launch aims to meet a basic need efficiently and comfortably. The kit is designed for those who want to maintain their oral hygiene routine no matter where they are.​

An Indispensable Companion for Your Travels

Mercadona's new travel kit presents itself as the perfect solution for maintaining proper dental hygiene away from home. This compact set includes everything necessary for oral care during your travels. Its portable design makes it an essential ally for frequent and occasional travelers.

The kit contains a 1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml) toothpaste, ideal for complying with carry-on luggage regulations on flights. It also includes a foldable toothbrush with soft bristles, ensuring effective and gentle cleaning. Both items come packaged in a transparent toiletry bag, making it easy to transport and store.​

| Mercadona

Available in red and blue, this kit adapts to each user's preferences. Its compact size allows it to be carried in a purse, backpack, or suitcase without taking up significant space. This feature makes it especially useful for short trips, weekend getaways, or even to have at the office.​

The practicality of this kit lies in its ability to offer a complete solution in a reduced format. Mercadona has thought of every detail to ensure that its customers can maintain their oral hygiene routine without complications, no matter the destination.

An Unbeatable Price for a Practical and Functional Kit

Mercadona is known for offering quality products at competitive prices, and this travel kit is no exception. With a cost of 2.35 euros, it provides an economical option without sacrificing effectiveness in dental care. This quality-price ratio makes it an attractive choice for a wide range of consumers.​

The toothpaste included in the kit is formulated to fight cavities and keep breath fresh. Its 1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml) size is sufficient for several days of use, ensuring continuous protection during the trip. Meanwhile, the foldable toothbrush is easy to handle and, being made of soft bristles, is suitable for people with sensitive gums.​

| Mercadona

This product is available in all Mercadona stores, making it easy to purchase at any time. Additionally, its presentation in red and blue allows users to choose according to their preference, adding a personal touch to the kit.​

The introduction of this kit reflects Mercadona's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By identifying consumer needs, the supermarket chain offers practical solutions that take away worries when traveling. It is a practical, economical, and quality option for those looking to maintain their oral health during their travels.

Prices and offers updated on 06/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes