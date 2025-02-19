Mercadona Listens to Its Customers and Brings Back One of Its Most Popular Sweets

Mercadona has brought back a highly anticipated product for its customers, with an improved recipe to provide an even more delicious experience. This product, which combines an irresistible flavor with a unique texture, has won the hearts of those who have tried it. If you're a fan of homemade and delicious sweets, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a renewed recipe.

Customers Celebrate It's Back

This cake, made with brown sugar and walnuts, has been improved to offer a richer and more authentic flavor experience. The brown sugar provides a deeper flavor and gives it a softer texture that further highlights the crunchy touch of the walnuts. This detail makes the cake ideal to join your drink, creating a perfect contrast between the softness of the dough and the crunchiness of the walnuts.

| Mercadona

With a 14 oz. (400 g) tray presentation, the cake is perfect for sharing with family or enjoying in individual portions. Its fluffy and juicy texture makes it a delicious option for any time of the day. Additionally, the size and quality of the product ensure that each bite is a unique experience, perfect for those looking for a homemade sweet without having to cook.

This Mercadona cake not only stands out for its flavor but also for the simplicity of its ingredients. Its traditional recipe and homemade flavor make it an ideal option for those looking to enjoy an authentic and tasty sweet. Despite its delicious flavor, this cake remains accessible to everyone, making it a perfect option for any occasion.

Available Now in All Stores at a Great Price

The best thing about this cake is that you can enjoy it at an unbelievable price of only 3.30 euros per 14 oz. (400 g) tray. This affordable price makes it an excellent option for those looking for a tasty sweet without making a significant investment. Despite being a quality product, its affordable price allows it to be within everyone's reach, making quality and flavor accessible to any budget.

| Mercadona

Available in all Mercadona stores, this cake is easy to find and take home to enjoy whenever you want. If you're one of those who enjoy a good cake with coffee or tea, this is a product you can't miss. The quality-price ratio is unbeatable, so if you haven't tried it yet, don't hesitate to do so!

This cake, besides being delicious, is also a convenient and practical option for those looking for a quick and quality sweet. With its tray presentation and easy access in stores, enjoying a good homemade cake has never been so simple and economical. Don't miss the opportunity to try it and enjoy its unique and improved flavor.

Prices and offers updated on 02/19/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes