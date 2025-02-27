Neither Amazon nor Shein: Lidl Surprises With the 6-euro Novelty You'll Use Every Day

Lidl surprises again with a product designed to make your life easier. If you usually take your food to work, on excursions or to the gym, you know how difficult it is to keep it fresh without a refrigerator. This accessory is the perfect solution to keep food in optimal conditions without complications.

The Key to Keeping Your Food Fresh

These lunch boxes have an integrated cooling system that makes them unique. At the base of each one, there is a cooling pad that keeps the temperature low for several hours. To take advantage of its effect, just place it in the freezer before use and it will be ready to keep your food fresh for longer.

Another highlight is its airtight closure with flip-top lids, designed to prevent leaks and spills. It doesn't matter if you transport salads with dressing, sauces or meals with liquid, everything will remain well sealed. This security system makes them perfect for taking to work, university or even for long trips.

| Lidl

Additionally, their material is food-safe as they are made without BPA. Bisphenol A is a substance present in some plastics that can be harmful to health, but this pack of lunch boxes guarantees risk-free preservation. Thus, you can enjoy your meals without worries.

Regarding their size, each lunch box has a useful capacity of 0.8 liters (0.21 gallons), enough to store balanced portions. With approximate measurements of 13.7 x 6.8 x 19 cm (5.4 x 2.7 x 7.5 in.), they are compact and easy to transport without taking up too much space in a backpack or bag. Additionally, their weight is light, with 158 grams (5.6 oz) without the cooling pad and 200 grams (7.1 oz) additional with it, making them convenient to carry anywhere.

A Functional Design and a Price You Can't Miss

Another of their strengths is their manufacturing material, polypropylene. This plastic is known for its resistance and durability, ensuring that the lunch boxes will remain in perfect condition even with frequent use. They are also dishwasher safe, making cleaning easy without the need for hand washing.

To ensure optimal hygiene, it is recommended to wash them before first use. Their ergonomic design and the quality of the materials make them ideal for both adults and children. They can be used in a wide variety of situations, from work to picnics or weekend getaways.

| Lidl

Best of all, you can now find this pack of two cooling lunch boxes at Lidl for only 6.49 euros. A really affordable price for such a practical and functional product. Additionally, its quality-price ratio makes it a hard option to beat.

If you're looking for an effective way to keep your meals fresh without complications, these lunch boxes are the best alternative. Take advantage of this offer before it runs out and enjoy the convenience of taking your well-preserved food anywhere. Lidl continues to bet on innovative and accessible products that improve the daily lives of its customers.

Prices and offers updated on 02/27/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes