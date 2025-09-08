Lidl has announced it and customers are amazed: they're 'giving away' their most wanted device

At Lidl, they know how to shake up the market with proposals no one expects, which end up becoming true phenomena. The key is to combine style, utility, and a price that makes a difference in seconds. It's not just a trend; it's a way for the routine to gain a renewed feel with a detail that surprises.

The curious thing is that Lidl achieves this effect without complications or flashy campaigns, just with a product that sparks conversation. Word of mouth does the rest, and the website becomes the perfect showcase. This is how something so simple ends up being the star in homes looking for personality.

A retro style with modern features

Lidl offers a coffee maker that brings back vintage aesthetics and combines it with 1,100 W (1.1 kW) of power for professional coffee at home. The 15-bar pump extracts aromas intensely and in a balanced way. The result is a creamy espresso that recalls one from a coffee shop without the need for capsules.

| Lidl

Its transparent and removable 1.3 qt. (1.2 L) water tank allows users to easily monitor the level. This makes cleaning and refilling easier, practical aspects that are appreciated in daily use. The combination of a retro design with modern solutions makes it stand out in its category.

Available in lavender or French oak colors, it also becomes a decorative element in the kitchen. It's not limited to being just another appliance; it brings personality to the space. This blend of careful aesthetics and functionality is one of its strongest points.

| Lidl

It also includes two stainless steel filters that allow users to prepare one or two cups conveniently. Versatility is another of its attractions, adapting both to those who enjoy alone and in company. It's a detail that completes a balance between design, power, and practicality.

Lidl's coffee maker that triumphs online

One of its main attractions is the high-pressure steamer for quickly frothing milk. This allows users to prepare creamy cappuccinos or quality lattes without complications. The at-home experience gains value by being able to enjoy different coffee styles with ease.

The price is another key factor that explains its success in Lidl's catalog. It's currently reduced to 69.99 euros from the usual 89.99, which means considerable savings. This offer makes the coffee maker one of the most competitive options in its segment.

| Lidl

The trend of leaving capsules behind and returning to ground coffee favors this type of proposal. Lidl's coffee maker meets that demand with a simple and effective system, as well as being more sustainable. Preparing quality coffee without extra waste is a detail many consumers value.

Its online-only availability has further increased its appeal among digital shoppers. This has caused great demand and confirms Lidl's success in offering it on their website. Everything suggests it will continue to be one of the most sought-after coffee makers for those who want style and good coffee at home.

Prices and offers updated on 06/09/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes