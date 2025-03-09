Looks Like It's from the Gym, but It's from Lidl and It's a Hit: Decathlon, KO

Lidl knows that nowadays, more and more people are looking for ways to stay active without leaving home. Home workouts have gained popularity, especially when it comes to equipment that allows us to perform a variety of exercises. If you're looking for a practical, functional, and quality set to strengthen your muscles, Lidl has just what you need.

Strengthen Your Muscles Versatilely Thanks to Lidl

Lidl's dumbbell set is perfect for those seeking a versatile home workout. It is designed to cover different strength and endurance needs, allowing you to work from the largest muscles to the smallest ones. This set includes a total of 9 pieces, which will allow you to adjust the weight according to your training needs.

The set includes 2.2 lb. (1 kg) and 4.4 lb. (2 kg) plates, as well as the necessary clamps to secure them firmly and safely. The design of the dumbbells allows for progressive training, as you can combine the plates to increase the weight as you build your resistance. With this flexibility, you can easily adjust the intensity of your routines.

| Lidl

Thanks to its structure, this set is also ideal for those looking to do toning exercises, rehabilitation, or exercises to improve mobility. The cast iron plates ensure exceptional durability. Meanwhile, the chrome knurled handle provides a firm and comfortable grip, preventing slipping during workouts.

A Robust and Durable Design for Constant Workouts

Durability is key when it comes to workout equipment. Lidl's dumbbell set has been manufactured with a cast iron core to maintain its integrity and functionality in the long term. This material is known for its resistance, so you won't have to worry about premature wear from regular use.

The fully chrome handle not only adds a touch of elegance but also provides excellent grip, even during the most intense workouts. This feature becomes crucial when you increase the weight, as it ensures you can hold the dumbbells without the risk of slipping.

| Lidl

With a bar diameter of 1.2 in. (3 cm) and a length of 13.8 in. (35 cm), these dumbbells fit perfectly in most hands. Therefore, they provide a comfortable and efficient training experience. Additionally, the compact design of the dumbbells makes them easy to store when you're not using them, an important detail if you have limited space at home.

Training Is Much More Affordable Thanks to Lidl

Lidl's dumbbell set is not only practical and functional but also one of the most affordable options on the market. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of just 23.99 euros, an unbeatable price for the quality it offers. For less than 24 euros, you'll have access to workout equipment you can use to strengthen and tone your entire body.

The set includes everything you need to start training at home: two clamps, four 2.2 lb. (1 kg) plates, and two 4.4 lb. (2 kg) plates. Additionally, it includes instructions with exercise examples to help you make the most of your new acquisition. Whether you're looking to increase muscle mass or improve your endurance, this set is ideal for creating a personalized routine according to your goals.

| Lidl

While there are other options on the market, few offer such a complete and robust combination at this price. Lidl ensures to offer quality products at affordable prices. This way, everyone can benefit from home workouts without needing to make large investments.

With the purchase of this dumbbell set, Lidl offers you an easy way to improve your physical condition without having to leave home or spend more than necessary. If you're looking to effectively strengthen your muscles, this is the perfect opportunity to get a durable and functional product.

Prices and offers updated on 09/03/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes