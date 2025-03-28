Great Joy for Marta Álvarez: El Corte Inglés Receives the Best News of All

Marta Álvarez, the President of El Corte Inglés, has a new reason to celebrate. The company, owner of several shopping centers, was involved in a major legal dispute that has kept many on edge. Specifically, the Spanish company was dragged to court over the recording of its employees' working hours.

The legal dispute was on everyone's lips because the ruling was going to clearly influence the management model of El Corte Inglés. In this regard, President Marta Álvarez has closely followed the evolution of the case, aware of the importance of the decision.

El Corte Inglés Wins Legal Battle Over Its Timekeeping System

The National Court has finally ruled in favor of El Corte Inglés in the lawsuit filed by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). The union argued that the timekeeping system of Marta Álvarez's company violated labor regulations. All because, according to the union organization, it didn't guarantee immediate access to the data by employees and their representatives.

According to the CGT, the workers there couldn't check their time records in real-time. Additionally, they claimed that union delegates faced difficulties accessing this information. The lawsuit demanded modifications to the system to ensure greater control and transparency in time management.

However, the court has dismissed these allegations and sided with El Corte Inglés and Marta Álvarez. The ruling supports the company's timekeeping system, as it is within the collective agreement negotiated with unions and the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (ANGED). As a result, the company is not required to provide immediate access to the records or to deliver automatic copies to the workers.

Judicial Support for El Corte Inglés's Labor Management Strategy

This judicial victory represents support for El Corte Inglés's labor management strategy. The company believes that its model ensures regulatory compliance without affecting business operations. Additionally, it highlights that the collective agreement already establishes the necessary mechanisms for employees to access their time records.

The ruling could set a precedent in the distribution sector. Other large Spanish companies with similar systems could benefit from this judicial decision, as it reinforces the validity of collective agreements in regulating timekeeping.

Meanwhile, the CGT has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling and is exploring possible ways to appeal the decision. The union continues to argue that employees should have more agile access to their data. Additionally, it insists that companies must ensure greater transparency in this aspect.

Meanwhile, El Corte Inglés has reaffirmed its commitment to complying with labor legislation. The company insists that its current model offers guarantees for both the company and the workers. The judicial resolution confirms that the system in place is correct, allowing the company to maintain its operations without needing to make changes to its timekeeping system.