Happiness Arrives at Mercadona with Its Healthiest Product: Customers Go Crazy

Mercadona has launched a new option for those looking for a nutritious and quick meal. With a modern and practical style, the supermarket chain has created a ready-to-heat lentil cream, which has become one of the most anticipated new products. This alternative allows you to enjoy a homemade and tasty meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

Convenience and Flavor in Mercadona's Latest Innovation

Mercadona's lentil cream comes in a 12.3 oz. (350 grams) package, perfect for a single serving or as a side dish in a meal. Its preparation is very simple: you just have to pierce the film and heat it in the microwave for two minutes. After stirring, you'll have a hot cream ready to enjoy, ideal for a quick lunch or a light dinner.

What stands out most about this product is the quality of the ingredients it uses. The cream is made with lentils, pumpkin, carrot, onion, turnip greens, peas, extra virgin olive oil, and spices that give it a delicious flavor. Being a completely natural product with no added sugars, it is a healthy and balanced option for those who watch their diet.

| Mercadona

This product is perfect for those looking for a quick alternative to homemade soups and creams. Thanks to the combination of fresh ingredients and the preparation process, Mercadona ensures that most of the nutrients and natural flavor of the ingredients are preserved. The result is a smooth and tasty lentil cream that is enjoyed with every spoonful.

Accessibility and Competitive Pricing for All Households

Mercadona's lentil cream is priced at 1.70 euros per 12.3 oz. (350 grams) bowl, making it an affordable option for all budgets. Despite being a quality product, its price is very competitive compared to other options on the market. This accessible price allows anyone to enjoy a healthy meal without having to spend too much.

In addition to its economical price, this cream offers a convenient option for those with tight schedules. You don't need to worry about additional ingredients or long cooking hours, as in just a few minutes you can have a delicious and nutritious meal ready to enjoy. It is ideal for people looking for quick options for their daily routine without compromising on quality.

| Europa Press

Mercadona continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering healthy and tasty products at affordable prices. The brand continues to expand its range of ready-to-eat products that are not only convenient but also nutritious. If you haven't tried the lentil cream yet, don't miss the opportunity to do so and enjoy a rich and comforting meal in minutes.

Prices and offers updated on 02/15/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes