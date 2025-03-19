Neither Wine nor Beer: Dia Has for Very Little the Drink That Takes Weekends by Storm

International Vermouth Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of spring, is the perfect time to enjoy this iconic drink. This March 23, Dia joins the celebration with a proposal that is destined to win over vermouth lovers. With a unique flavor and a blend of high-quality ingredients, this product is ready to win over all lovers of this drink.

Ardanche Vermouth: Tradition and Mediterranean Flavor

Ardanche vermouth, available at Dia, is made in the Valencian Community by Bodegas y Destilerías Vidal. This vermouth captures the essence of wine and blends it with herbs and spices, offering a balanced and unique flavor. With a slightly bitter and sweet touch, Ardanche presents itself as a refined vermouth that highlights Mediterranean tradition.

Ardanche's formula is designed for those seeking a smooth yet characterful vermouth. Its alcohol content is perfectly balanced, making it an ideal option for both new enthusiasts and the more experienced. This vermouth is best enjoyed on the rocks or neat, but it can also be an excellent companion for various pairings and cocktails.

| Dia

Dia's Ardanche vermouth is versatile and elegant, with a flavor that perfectly adapts to different occasions. Whether enjoying a light meal, a picnic, or an informal gathering, this vermouth guarantees a pleasant experience with every sip. Its authenticity and quality make it a standout option for any event or celebration.

With a 75 cl bottle, Ardanche is ideal for sharing in good company. Its capacity is perfect for serving several glasses without having to worry about running out of drink quickly. With its well-balanced flavor profile, it is sure to surprise those who try it, whether as an aperitif or as part of a cocktail.

The Perfect Opportunity to Celebrate International Vermouth Day

Ardanche vermouth is an excellent option to celebrate International Vermouth Day. Thanks to its unique combination of ingredients and its Mediterranean essence, it becomes a perfect drink for toasting. These types of celebrations are the ideal excuse to enjoy a glass of vermouth in good company, without the need to spend a fortune on more expensive options.

Over the years, vermouth has gone from being considered an outdated drink to becoming a modern and sophisticated option. Consumers seek artisanal and quality products, and Ardanche meets all those expectations. With a careful and traditional recipe, this drink adapts to current vermouth culture trends.

| Getty Images, Dia

In addition to its flavor, Dia's Ardanche vermouth stands out for its affordable price. At just 2.99 euros per 75 cl bottle, it is one of the most economical options compared to other similar brands on the market. This makes it an ideal option for those who want to enjoy a good vermouth without price being an obstacle.

Dia has managed to offer an economical alternative without sacrificing quality. This makes Ardanche one of the best options in the vermouth market. This drink is an excellent way to join the vermouth tradition and enjoy an authentic experience at an affordable price.

Prices and offers updated on 03/19/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes