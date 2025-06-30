Maximum alert: they announce the worst news for Montoya after losing ‘Supervivientes’

Since Montoya returned from his participation in Supervivientes, the situation for the former contestant has only gotten more complicated. After being involved in a very tense confrontation with Anita Williams, Montoya has decided to completely distance himself from television. Since then, he has taken refuge in his family and his closest circle, seeking stability away from the media spotlight.

Although his absence from the final debate of the reality show was justified by a medical recommendation, Kike Calleja has revealed new details that show the delicate emotional state of the Sevillian. According to the journalist, Montoya is "absolutely broken inside" and his situation is overwhelming him. These statements confirm that not only his physical health, but also his spirits, are at very low levels.

Montoya is aware of all the criticism and comments that have circulated about him since his return to Spain. This reality has "overwhelmed" him and has deeply affected his well-being, Calleja explains. Despite receiving support and professional help, the former contestant even avoids doing activities that could help him improve, such as going to the gym.

Montoya's difficult return after Supervivientes: temporary withdrawal from television

The former contestant doesn't plan to return to television in the short term either, as the journalist confirmed on the program Vamos a ver. This decision is partly due to his need to recover emotionally and to the medical recommendation he has followed since his return. For now, it seems that his priority is to focus on his well-being and avoid situations that could increase his discomfort.

Montoya's family is doing everything possible to protect him and help him get through this difficult time. In fact, they are following medical recommendations so that he only engages in activities that he finds enjoyable and that bring him some calm. However, the Sevillian's attitude shows that he is immersed in great personal and emotional disappointment.

Montoya faces a harsh reality after his time on Supervivientes

In addition to the disappointment he feels toward Anita Williams, Montoya is also disappointed with the organization of Supervivientes itself. According to Carmen Borrego, who has shown her support, "when someone rises so high, the fall is complicated." This phrase accurately reflects the emotional shock Montoya is experiencing after going through so many intense emotions during the contest.

Ultimately, Montoya is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life after his time on the program. Media pressure, conflict with other participants, and the lack of public support have negatively influenced his mood. For now, his priority is to heal and distance himself from the external noise in order to try to recover in private.