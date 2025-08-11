The town in Madrid where Mbappé owns a mansion with a secret that will surprise you

Kylian Mbappé has chosen one of the most exclusive towns in Madrid to begin his new and promising sports chapter in Spain. After signing for Real Madrid, he has decided to settle in La Finca, a luxurious residential area located in Pozuelo de Alarcón. This place stands out not only for its high security and great exclusivity, but also for a little-known secret surrounding his impressive mansion.

This unexpected detail is a private mini-golf course, equipped with replicas of famous holes from legendary courses like Augusta or Sawgrass. This unique touch, a legacy from the previous owner Gareth Bale, turns the residence into more than just a luxury mansion, adding an element of exclusive entertainment. In addition, the residential area features a golf course with direct access to the mansions, an attraction for sports enthusiasts.

The property, valued at approximately 11 million euros, covers 3.7 acres (15,000 m²) of land, with 12,917 sq. ft. (1,200 m²) of built area. It has seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and several terraces that guarantee privacy and comfort. This house has been designed with maximum comfort for its residents in mind.

The exclusive Madrid residential area that has won over Mbappé

Mbappé has found the ideal refuge in La Finca thanks to its unique combination of luxury and exclusivity. This residential area, home to prominent athletes and elite personalities, stands out for offering a peaceful and extremely secure environment. Its location in Pozuelo de Alarcón, just minutes from central Madrid, provides the perfect balance between privacy and urban accessibility.

The residences in the area stand out for their modern architectural style, where the simplicity of the lines blends with bold shapes. The spaces are designed to maximize light and functionality, creating open and dynamic environments. This combination of innovation and elegance gives the residential area a unique air of sophistication.

Security and luxury: Mbappé's refuge in La Finca

Security is one of the main hallmarks of this residential area. It features advanced surveillance systems and strict access control that guarantee the privacy and protection of its residents. Thus, La Finca presents itself as a safe haven amid the hustle and bustle of Madrid.

Mbappé's mansion reflects both his sporting success and an exclusive, sophisticated lifestyle. However, what truly sets his home apart is its private mini-golf course, a legacy from the previous owner. This unique detail adds an unexpected touch that further enhances the prestige of this already iconic Madrid residential area.